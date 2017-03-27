Senate considers bills on sexual assault

(Photo: KCEN Editor, KAGS)

COLLEGE STATION, Texas - The Senate Committee on State Affairs is set to continue consideration on several bills regarding sexual assault on college campuses.

Senate Bill 968 would allow sexual assault victims to file reports electronically, preserving privacy.

Senate Bill 970, which would require Universities to add "affirmative consent" in their sexual assault policies. In other word no means no and the absence of yes, also means no.

As well as Senate Bill 576 which would bring criminal charges against school employees who do not report sexual assault when they learn about it.

Texas A&M freshman Aurore Folefack says that she is happy to hear that these bills are before Senate.

"A lot of students aren't held accountable and it gives them more of a go ahead that they can do this and get away with it. So the fact that it is before senate, I feel like its a good step," said Aurore.

These bills come after a survey from the University of Texas found 84 percent of women at UT reported unwanted sexual contact, while 15 percent of undergraduate women reported being raped.

