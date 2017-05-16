A specimen of sandbar shark pictured at Madrid zoo and aquarium. (Photo by Jorge Sanz/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images) (Photo: Pacific Press, © 2017 Pacific Press)

A diver was bitten by a sandbar shark while doing maintenance work at Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium on Monday, the News Tribune reports.

The diver was a trained volunteer and was with a dive safety officer when the shark bit him. He is currently receiving treatment at Tacoma General Hospital. While his condition remains unknown, officials say he was alert and conscious after the incident Monday morning.

The zoo has canceled future open-water dives until the Diving Control Board reaches a conclusion as to what happened. Officials are not sure why the shark bit the diver.

This encounter was the first shark bite in the exhibit since it opened in 1989.

The shark will remain in the South Pacific Aquarium exhibit.

