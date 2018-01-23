KAGS
Close

Sheriff's office searching for missing College Station man

KAGS 5:51 PM. CST January 23, 2018

COLLEGE STATION, Texas -- The Brazos County Sheriff's office is looking for a man reported missing early Tuesday morning. 

76 year old Gerald Wagner was last seen around 7:00 a.m. leaving the Nantucket neighborhood, headed for an appointment at an auto repair shop.  He never made it to the appointment, and hasn't been heard from since.  

Wagner is reportedly driving a 2013 silver Toyota Sienna minivan, with Texas plate BKM-0932.  If you have information on this case, you're asked to call the Sheriff's office at 979-361-4980. 

© 2018 KAGS-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories