Shooter in Bryan murder-suicide had previous domestic dispute with victim

BRYAN, Texas—Authorities are calling it a murder suicide after three people were found dead Wednesday in a Bryan apartment.

Police said that 54-year-old Melvin Benefield shot his wife, 46-year-old Virginia Benefield, and 65-year-old Larry Davis.

Court documents show a domestic dispute between the Benefields when Virginia was arrested in November 2017 for assaulting her husband.

According to the probable cause statement, Virginia bit her husband after a night of drinking and arguing.

After she was released from jail, a judge set as the conditions of bond that she not contact or get within 300 feet of Melvin.

However, Virginia was arrested again in December for public intoxication and violating that order.

Not even a month later, Melvin shot Virginia, himself, and Davis.

Police are not saying how Davis was involved, or anything about his relationship with the Benefields—only that he lived in a nearby apartment.

Bryan police said they’re still investigating.

