Shooting at Williamson Park, one dead

Aaron Alcozer and Vanessa Croix, KAGS 12:53 PM. CDT September 08, 2017

BRYAN, Texas -- Bryan Police have confirmed that one person is dead after shooting at Williamson Park. 

Area around park has been shut down while police are investigating. 

Updates will be made when available.  

