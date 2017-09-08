Close Shooting at Williamson Park, one dead Aaron Alcozer and Vanessa Croix, KAGS 12:53 PM. CDT September 08, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST BRYAN, Texas -- Bryan Police have confirmed that one person is dead after shooting at Williamson Park. Area around park has been shut down while police are investigating. Updates will be made when available. © 2017 KAGS-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Construction begins on a new Ronald Mc Donald Family Room Free transgender clinic opens tomorrow Push for change: Allowing strollers in Boston Marathon Lane Closures coming to FM 2818 on Wednesday Christie Whitbeck finalist for BISD Superintendent Grimes County K9 officers get vest upgrade woman allegedly stabs father, bites mom 16-year-old charged with shooting parents Ways To Save For Thursday, March 9, 2017 More Stories Shooting at Williamson Park, one dead Sep. 8, 2017, 12:53 p.m. Lee statue will not come down Friday as crews continue work Sep. 6, 2017, 6:34 a.m. At least 32 killed after Mexico hit by one of… Sep. 8, 2017, 3:08 a.m.
