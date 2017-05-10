Shooting in Bryan under investigation

Police lights at night (generic image) (Photo: Getty Images)

BRYAN, Texas -- On May 9 at 11:00 p.m. officers responded to a residence in the 700 block of W. 16th street for a shooting.

Two male suspects forcibly entered the residence in an attempt to rob the victims inside.

Two victims inside the residence were shot and transported to CHI St. Joseph Hospital.

A 24 year old female received minor injuries and a 27 year old male is currently stable but in critical condition.

At this time the two suspects are at large, but officers believe that the general public is not in any danger due to the circumstances of the robbery.

Bryan Police ask that anyone with information about these offenses contact the Bryan Police Department at 979-209-5300 or Crime Stoppers at 979-775-TIPS.

