2 dead in shooting near Lake Travis, 1 injured

Two people were killed in a shooting near Lake Travis Wednesday night and one woman was transported to the hospital in critical condition, according to the Travis County Sheriff's Office.

The shooting happened around 7:40 p.m. in the 2000 block of Whitebead Trail, TCSO said.

Mike Benavides with Austin-Travis County EMS said that multiple units responded and found a woman estimated to be in her 40s and a man estimated to be in his 50s both dead at the scene.

STAR Flight transported a woman estimated to be in her 40s to University Medical Center Brackenridge in critical, life-threatening condition, Benavides said.

A neighbor told KVUE's Jason Puckett they heard arguing followed by several gunshots.

TCSO said they believe the shooting is an isolated incident and although the suspect has not been captured, they do not believe there is any threat to the public.

KVUE News has a crew on the way to the scene. Updates to follow as more information is released.

