Six Sigma Nu fraternity members indicted

COLLEGE STATION, Texas - Six Sigma Nu fraternity members have been indicted for drug charges by the Brazos County Grand Jury on Thursday.

Michael Frymire, 20, Andrew Davis Hyman, 21, Samuel Crawford Patterson, 21, Cole Chase Teel-Jongebloed, 20, and Alexander Hadden Statler, 22, were all indicted on a State Jail Felony with possession of controlled substance charges.

Aaron Douglas Spring, 20, was indicted on two possession charges and delivery of controlled substance charges which is a first degree felony.

The Sigma Nu members were arrested back in August after the death of Anton Gridnev.

