DPS: Pilot killed in small plane crash near Huntsville

Air 11 over the scene of a small plane crash near Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Texas - One person has died after a small plane crashed near Huntsville.

According to DPS, divers have recovered the body of the male pilot from the crash site. DPS said that police received a call around 10:30 a.m. from a resident on Armadillo near FM 980. The resident had seen a plane crash into a body of water.

DPS added that the search continues for possible additional victims.

RAW: Air 11 over small plane crash near Huntsville

Police found a twin-engine Cessna 421 upside down in the water, possibly on fire.

The Federal Aviation Administration says the pilot of the plane reported a possible oil problem and a fire before the plane went down.

Photos: Small plane crash near Huntsville





Stay with KHOU for updates on this developing story.

© 2017 KHOU-TV