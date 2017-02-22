Somerville HS teacher charged with sexual assault of a child

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Texas -- A Somerville High School teacher is under arrest, charged with online solicitation of a minor and sexual assault of a child.

According to Sheriff Otto Hanak, 28 year old Mike Christopher Vela was arrested without incident at the high school February 21st. The arrest stems from an investigation after a juvenile alleged inappropriate and unlawful conduct with Vela.

Vela's profile on the Somerville High School website says he is a graduate of the high school, and attended Texas A&M University before graduating from Sam Houston State University. Vela was head basketball coach, and also taught 7th grade history and 10th grade world history.

A post on the Somerville ISD facebook page alerted the community to Vela's arrest Tuesday afternoon.

Vela is being held at the Washington County jail on $500,000 bond.

