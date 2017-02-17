Something new Texas A&M has never had

(Photo: KCEN Editor, KAGS)

COLLEGE STATION, Texas - There will be a big change in the heart of campus come September of 2018.

A 250,000 square foot hotel and conference center is being built right now. The hotel will have more than 250 rooms with 12 of those rooms being luxury suits.

It will also include a full working bar and restaurant with retails shops as well.

It will not be paid for by University funding, but by private partners, the Cain Garage and the hotel.

"We went the public private partnership route and how we would pay for this is, this parking garage and the hotel. And that's how the hotel came about so it could help pay for the conference center," Vice Chancellor Phillip Ray said.

The University has not decided on a name yet.

(© 2017 KAGS)