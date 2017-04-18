Son of New Braunfels church bus crash victim files wrongful death lawsuit

SAN ANTONIO – A wrongful death lawsuit has been filed against the driver of the pickup truck involved in the New Braunfels church bus crash.

Ross Allen, the son of victim Howard Bryan Allen, filed the lawsuit against Jack Dillon Young and Joseph Benjamin Young on Monday. Jack Young was the driver on the pickup truck that slammed into a church bus killing 13 people, including Allen’s father. Joseph Young is the one who owns the truck Jack was driving.

The lawsuit states that Allen is seeking $1 million in damages in effort to hold the Youngs accountable.

Allen’s reason is listed in the lawsuit that his father would want Dillon to be “criminally prosecuted to the fullest extent allowed by law.”

Howard Allen’s son said he was an accountant and a man of great faith who believed in holding people responsible for their actions morally as well as financially.

RELATED | Deadly church bus crash: What we know now

Texas is one of four states that does not have a statewide ban on texting and driving, according to the lawsuit. Allen pleads to Texas lawmakers to pass the no-texting-while-driving legislation that is currently being considered, according to the lawsuit.

The lawsuit states that on March 29, Jack D. Young was driving down U.S. Highway 83 in Ulvade County in the opposite direction of the church bus. He was intoxicated at the time after taking “intoxicating prescriptions medicines and smoked marijuana,” according to the lawsuit. Marijuana was found in his truck and the lawsuit also states Jack was texting at the time of the crash when his truck crossed lanes and hit the bus.

According to the lawsuit, Joseph Young was aware of his son’s prescription drug and marijuana use and aware Jack was texting while driving.

© 2017 KENS-TV