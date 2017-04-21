Special K9s visit Allen Academy students

Students at Allen Academy learn how K9 officers are important to law enforcement

BRYAN, Texas— A few special canines stopped by The Allen Academy on Friday to teach the students a few lessons in law enforcement.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Department led the demonstration with their two officers, Kyra and Ziko.

Kyra started off the show displaying her skill of sniffing out any target. The two-year-old Belgium Malinois is trained in mobile odor protection, meaning she can detect moving odors such as a suicide bomber moving through a crowd.

“A typical bomb dog would search static objects. These dogs are trained to find the odor while it’s moving,” said Deputy Ted Dahlin. “We can go into large crowds, bus terminals, airports, venues, and they will follow someone who has the odor they know on them,” he added.

The other crime fighting canine, Ziko, demonstrated his attack mode on Deputy Dahlin. Ziko is of the same breed as Kyra and works with Sergeant Chris Moore in Narcotics.

Dahlin has worked with police canines for 11 years and says the dogs are an essential part of the force.

“Once you’re a team, the dog senses what you’re doing. The partnership and bonding you build is phenomenal,” said Dahlin.

After Dahlin lost his first canine partner in the line of duty, local resident Kristi Schiller, wanted to donate a police dog to the Sheriff’s Department.

Schiller later learned that her donation may not go toward an addition to the canine police force.

That’s when she started the non-profit K9s4Cops. The organization has donated over 150 canines to police departments.

Dahlin said he hopes the students will leave today’s presentation sharing the message that police dogs are integral to law enforcement.

“These dogs are out here protecting folks. I still don’t think people realize how often animals are out there working for them,” said Dahlin. “Places wouldn’t be as safe. These animals make a difference on a daily basis.”

K9s4Cops has donated dogs, including Ziko and Kyra, to police departments in 36 states and in Paris, France.

© 2017 KAGS-TV