Special Olympics Texas Fall Classic to be held in BCS

BRYAN/COLLEGE STATION, Texas -- Special Olympics Texas (SOTX) will host its 17th annual Fall Classic, a statewide multi-sport competition for about 1,700 children and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities, in Bryan/College Station.

The 2017 event will be held at various venues over two separate weekends: Oct. 12-14 and Oct. 19-21.

The first weekend will feature competition in Aquatics, Bocce and Softball at Texas A&M Natatorium (Student Rec Center, College Station) and College Station Veterans Park (3101 Harvey Rd., College Station), respectively.

The statewide Golf Competition will take place a week later at Briarcrest Country Club (1929 Country Club Dr., Bryan).

“The athletes that will be coming in for this competition will have trained for many months, so having world-class facilities for them to compete in is a priority of ours,” said Jesse Marrujo, SOTX’s director of competition and games. “The Bryan and College Station area offers exactly that and we are blown away by the outpour of support the community provides for our athletes and this event each year. We are thrilled to be returning.”

Nearly 2,000 volunteers will be needed to help run the events that will take place over the two weekends. Prior experience or sports knowledge is not required. To register for a shift, visit www.sotx.org/fallclassic.

Both weekends will include an Opening Ceremony, featuring the parade of athletes and lighting of the SOTX cauldron to signify the official start of the Games.

For more details about the 2017 Fall Classic, visit www.sotx.org/fallclassic

