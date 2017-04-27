Spring sends snakes slithering

(Photo: KCEN Editor, KAGS)

COLLEGE STATION, Texas - The spring season brings about warmer temperatures, those dreaded allergies and more sightings of snakes.

These venomous creatures are highly active in the Spring and learning how to be prepared for an encounter is vital during this time of year.

Doctor Toby Hibbitts has been a professional herpetologist for over a decade, and although he only gained the title in 2006, Hibbitts says growing up he always collected various reptiles and amphibians with his dad.

"I've been a herpetologist basically my whole life because I grew up doing it with my dad," said Hibbitts.

Although there are many species of snakes indigenous to Texas, there are only a handful of venomous snakes in the area.

"There is no need to be worried. you just have to be aware of your surroundings and watch where you put your hands and feet," said Hibbitts.

So the best advice when it comes to an encounter with these slithering serpents

"You know leave it alone and it will go on its way, definitely don't try to pick it up," said Hibbitts.







