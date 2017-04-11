Ice Cream-Loving Squirrel a Hit at NC Beach Shop

HOLDEN BEACH, NC (WWAY) — No matter the weather, a squirrel at Holden Beach in Brunswick County has to have her ice cream.

Every day, Putter the squirrel heads to Fantasy Isle Ice Cream and Mini Golf for some vanilla ice cream in her own miniature cone.

Owners Scott and Pam Martin says Putter first showed up last summer and hasn’t left since.

“She came down and just got friendly with customers and ultimately took someone's ice cream cone back up the tree,” Scott said.

They say they feed her a petite size cone made just for her and scoop of vanilla or no sugar added ice cream twice a day.

“You can call her name and she will literally come out of her nest in one of these big trees and hop her way down to the roof to ultimately to the rail and waits on her cone,” Scott said.

Customers are taking notice too, but how could you not?

“One of the first things people as for ‘is Putter here?'” Pam said. “‘Have you seen Putter today?’ So they come and they know she’s here and want to see her.”

The Martins say she has become quite a special piece to the family.

“She’s quite the little character,” Scott said. “She actually plays golf with the kids. She will run around the golf course and play with the golf balls. She’s a cute little mascot. We are blessed to have her.”

If you want to check out Putter, Fantasy Isle will be open every day this week and next week at noon. After that, the shop and mini golf will then be open on the weekends until Memorial Day.

