Stand up desks are making headlines

COLLEGE STATION, Texas - Dr. Benden at Texas A&M has been using stand up desks for the last 15 years.

He has done research on the health benefits that they bring. Such as better posture and a healthier lifestyle.

"If you are sitting at a desk for more than a few hours you tend to eat more, with a stand up desk you are adding more than two thousand steps to your day," Dr. Benden said.

You can also adjust your electric desk to fit your personal height and needs. It moves up and down with a number on the side so you can remember it.

"It's kind of like your own personal car in the driver seat, except it is your own chair," Benden said.

He hopes that Texas A&M will start using these desks more across campus.

