Stolen Xbox recovered from Craigslist

Man has his Xbox stolen. Man finds his Xbox on Craigslist and arranges to meet the thief at police exchange zone.

Austin Nguyen, KAGS 6:44 PM. CDT May 22, 2017

COLLEGE STATION, Texas -- If you ever had anything stolen from you, you’ll like this story.

Thieves stole an Xbox from a guy by breaking into his car early last week.

A few days later the guy found his stolen Xbox on craigslist, and contacted to seller to make an exchange.

With the help of College Station Police, the owner arranged to meet the thieves at the exchange zone outside of police headquarters

That’s where authorities arrested Jahalil Brown and Deanthony Williams for possession of the stolen console, and both were released. 

