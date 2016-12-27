String of robberies: Local gas station clerk says he was robbed at gunpoint

(Photo: Ian Smith)

BRYAN, Texas - A gas station robbery on Dec. 22 that resulted in a Bryan Police officer being shot is just one of several recent robberies in the city.

Gas station clerk Utpal Dutta says he was recently robbed at gunpoint and nearby places have also been targets.

"Hillcrest two times, then Stripes one time, my store here," he said.

The Stripes incident happened less than a week earlier across the street. Also across the street, Hillcrest Grocery was robbed at gunpoint over the summer by two men who were later arrested.

Less than a mile away, J&J Africa Food Mart was robbed in October and the suspect has since been arrested.

Earlier this month along highway 21, three armed suspects robbed a truck stop and the cashier was injured during the ordeal. Police are still investigating. It's a trend Dutta hopes will end.

"What do you say? I think, I don't know," he said.

