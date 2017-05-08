Suspect arrested in connection to Valero shooting

BRYAN, Texas -- On May 1 a warrant was issued for Lonnie Wayne Moore, age 18 of Bryan, for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in reference to a shooting at the Valero.

On May 7 Moore turned himself in on these charges.

Original :

On April 30, 2017 at approximately 10:45 p.m. officers responded to the Valero located at 901 N Earl Rudder Frwy for a shooting that had just occurred.

Several individuals encountered each other in the parking lot of the Valero.

The individuals then got into an argument and a 20 year old male was shot. The 20 year old male was taken to Chi St Joseph hospital by personal vehicle where he suffered serious injuries.

