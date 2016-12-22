Suspect in Bryan Police officer shooting has criminal history

(Photo: Brazos County Sheriff's Office)

BRYAN, Texas - Rafael Ginn, a suspect in the shooting case of a Bryan Police officer Thursday shows activity dating back to 2003.

His history includes theft, burglary, giving false information to authorities, assault, drug possession and tampering with evidence.

However after Thursday's arrest, he racked up new charges including aggravated robbery, evading arrest, resisting arrest, unlicensed possession of a firearm by a felon, and attempting to take a weapon of an officer.

Police say while searching the area, they found Giinn hiding in an SUV. After refusing to cooperate with the officers, he took off his gloves and boots and ran away.

He was caught nearby but attempted to take an officer's rifle in the process.

Police have not said if Ginn is the suspect who shot the officer and there were at least two other suspects related to the robbery incident.

