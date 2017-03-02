Suspect indicted in connection to Stripes robbery

BRYAN, Texas - A Brazos County grand jury has indicted a man who police say was involved in the aggravated robbery at a stripes convenience store back in December.

Rafael Ginn a suspect is not only facing charges for the robbery, but also unlawfully carrying a weapon and trying to take a gun from an officer.

That robbery led to the shooting of Bryan Police Officer Joel Bravo, who fortunately was wearing body armor and only suffered minor injuries.

While Ginn has been indicted in connection to the robbery, he has not been charged with the shooting.

If convicted of the charges, Ginn could face up to life in prison.

