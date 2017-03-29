T-Mobile invests in wireless network at Kyle Field

Mobile use may enhance for T-Mobile customers attending events at Kyle Field.

Texas A&M University System Chancellor John Sharp announced a partnership Tuesday that will provide enhanced Wi-Fi connectivity as well as cellular services at Kyle Field.

T-Mobile becomes the third major wireless carrier to contract with The Texas A&M University System to improve game-day service for their customers.

Under the agreement, T-Mobile will pay $3.5 million to be a part of the Corning ONEtm fiber network installed within Kyle Field during this initial five-year contract, Chancellor Sharp said.

“I am glad to add T-Mobile to our team of providing speedy and reliable service at Kyle Field,” Chancellor Sharp said. “Now, even more of our faithful fans in the stadium will be able to tap into a powerful network and easily send out great news about Aggie football.”

The renovation of Kyle Field, which was completed in 2015, included a new data network that allows for extraordinarily high usage of data of all kinds, including points of sale at the concession stands, text messages from fans’ phones and video streaming. The network allows more than 100,000 people to make calls, send texts or access in-game apps simultaneously.

Phillip Ray, vice chancellor of Business Affairs for the Texas A&M University System, said that Chancellor Sharp empowered his team to build a state-of-the-art facility – one that would rival or surpass professional football stadiums and enhance Kyle Field’s already legendary game-day experience.

“He wanted iconic Kyle Field to have the most-connected fans anywhere in the country, and having T-Mobile come aboard in such a significant way clearly affirms that the Corning ONE Wireless platform is indeed delivering just that,” Vice Chancellor Ray said.

The Corning ONEtm fiber network, which was installed in Kyle Field by IBM, represents Corning Optical’s commitment to creating a bolder, brighter broadband future by providing fans the first large-scale, all-optical solution for their cellular, Wi-Fi and Ethernet needs.

© 2017 KAGS-TV