TABC issues 77 fines to local businesses

COLLEGE STATION, Texas - The TABC issued 77 fines to local restaurants and bars, mostly in the Northgate District.

More than half of the fines were over serving to minors and over serving. TABC said they have closed down 8 businesses in Bryan/College Station since 2010 over violations. One bar at Northgate knows what it means to get fined which is why they only hire workers who become TABC certified.

"It was a reality check so even though we are very strict we don't want to get to complacent, so it was definitely a think where we were like okay hey we need to keep up with this and up to standard," The Corner Bar manager James Johnson said.

If one business receives the same fine three times in the same year, they will be put on a priority list and could possibly face termination.

