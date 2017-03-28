TAMU and Blinn join forces for workforce research

COLLEGE STATION, Texas - The Texas A&M University System and Blinn College are joining forces as part of a research initiative to strengthen the areas workforce.

James Nelson, Director of Special Initiatives, with the Texas A&m University System says this research is instrumental in discovering the areas in which particular skill sets are in high demand.

"Blinn and A&M are both being looked to, to try and satisfy the workforce needs that are within the region," said Nelson.

The Parthenon practice of Ernst and Young LLP study will be used to survey and provide reports on the industries needs and labor conditions of eight county regions within the Brazos Valley.

Once these areas are identified, they can then take proper action to equip students with the necessary skill sets in order to become more marketable to employers.

"That is both the skills training needs as well as the academic degree program needs that are there for the developing economy and for the future economic growth of the region," said Nelson.

Nelson says this collaboration is part of the Texas A&M University System and Blinn College's continued commitment to identifying and providing the needed training and education required by industry.

"I think we are going to make some really significant changes hopefully when we get this study things will be starting to happen in the very near future," said Nelson.

The final report of this study is expected to be complete in May.

