TAMU hosts international dance company Step Afrika!

COLLEGE STATION, Texas - Step Afrika! the international dance company brought a high energy performance to Rudder Auditorium Tuesday night.

Step Afrika! is the first professional dance troupe in the world dedicated to the tradition of stepping.

The company is based in Washington D.C. but is comprised of dancers from all over the world including two Texas A&M graduates.

The dance company Director C. Brian Williams, says his time spent living in South Africa was very inspirational in creating many of the pieces seen in the show.

"It's an honor for us and we hope people celebrate this culture with us and really start to research and document and preserve African American traditions here in the country," said Williams.

