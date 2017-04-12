TAMU organization makes $10,000 donation to SARC

BRYAN, Texas—The Texas A&M Student Chapter of Associated General Contractors (AGC) donated $10,000 to the Sexual Assault Resource Center (SARC) of the Brazos Valley on Wednesday.

SARC will use the donation to expand the free and confidential counseling services for people in the Brazos Valley.

The organization provided services to 559 clients in 2016. The same year, over 250 clients received almost 900 hours of individual and group counseling.

This donation will also allow SARC to provide immediate services to sexual assault survivors. According to SARC, they are currently on “waitlist status,” meaning victims of sexual assault must be referred to other counselors in the area. These funds will help ensure that those needing trauma focused counseling will now be able to receive help from SARC immediately instead of waiting or finding services elsewhere.

The students in the Construction Science program raised the funds through membership dues, selling AGC items, and hosting a golf tournament.

The donation comes during Sexual Assault Awareness month. Thursday is Teal Out Texas A&M day as the Aggie community joins in the movement Step In Stand Up Against Sexual Violence. Students can show support for creating awareness and action to prevent sexual harassment and sexual violence by wearing the color teal.

