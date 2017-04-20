TAMU Phi Delta Theta Fraternity makes donation to College Station PD

Pictured left to right: Chief Scott McCollum, Phi Delta Theta members Amado Martinez, Alex Ramirez, Assistant Chief Brandy Norris, Assistant Chief Billy Couch

COLLEGE STATION, Texas--The Phi Delta Theta fraternity at Texas A&M recognized the dedication of the College Station Police Department Thursday by presenting them with a donation.

Fraternity members raised the funds by hosting the Phi Delta Theta "Backs the Blue" event in February at Hurricane Harry's.

Phi Delta Theta raised over $2,000 for local law enforcement by sponsoring a concert, raffle, silent auction and selling t-shirts at the event.

The fraternity wanted to show their support to the College Station Police Department for all they do to protect the community. Phi Delta Theta member, Amado Martinez, said he and his fraternity brothers understand and appreciate the thankless job that officers do every day.

A police department spokesperson, said the donation will go towards furthering the mission of the department.

