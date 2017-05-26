TAMU police add K9 officers

(Photo: Garrity, Molly)

COLLEGE STATION, Texas -- For the first time in department history, TAMU Police have a pair of K9 officers.

Jackie, a Belgian Malinois, and Tyson, a German Shepherd are both certified Mobile Detection Dogs after completing 280 hours of training with their handlers.

(Photo: Gabriel Chmielewski, Texas A&M University)

Officer Eric Walker Texas A&M University (Photo: Gabriel Chmielewski)

Along with Officers Eric Walker and Jonathan Blythe, both dogs also passed the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives National Odor Recognition Test.

The dogs will be on campus daily, and will also help provide support at sporting events and assist other law enforcement agencies in our area.

© 2017 KAGS-TV