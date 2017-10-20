KAGS
Close

TAMU Police officer saves newborn baby

KAGS 9:41 AM. CDT October 20, 2017

An officer with the Texas A&M University Police Department saved a newborn baby earlier this week.  

Officer Norma Schoellman was at a restaurant on her lunch break Tuesday afternoon, when she heard a woman screaming.  Officer Schoellman ran to help, and found the woman holding a newborn baby boy, who was not breathing. 

The officer immediately radioed for help from the College Station Fire Department, and began first aid to the child.  

After a few minutes, the boy opened his eyes and started breathing.  He was taken to the hospital in an ambulance.  

© 2017 KAGS-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories