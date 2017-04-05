KAGS
Close

TAMU Professor Wants Texas to Put a State Wide Ban on Distracted Driving

One TAMU professor says more lives could be saved if there was a statewide ban on texting.

Shayda Nazifpour, KAGS 7:28 PM. CDT April 05, 2017

COLLEGE STATION, Texas - April is distracted driving awareness month, and one professor at a&m specializes in this type of research.

According to Dr. Alva Ferdinand's research, more than 100 lives could be saved each year if we had a state wide ban on texting and driving.
 
"I think the more people who experience the death of a loved one or a negative impact from this then the population at large is going to call the government to assure or at least make us safe on the roads," Dr. Ferdinand said.
 
Dr. Ferdinand believes the passing of the state wide ban will likely happen sooner rather than later.

© 2017 KAGS-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories