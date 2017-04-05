TAMU Professor Wants Texas to Put a State Wide Ban on Distracted Driving

(Photo: KCEN Editor, KAGS)

COLLEGE STATION, Texas - April is distracted driving awareness month, and one professor at a&m specializes in this type of research.

According to Dr. Alva Ferdinand's research, more than 100 lives could be saved each year if we had a state wide ban on texting and driving.

"I think the more people who experience the death of a loved one or a negative impact from this then the population at large is going to call the government to assure or at least make us safe on the roads," Dr. Ferdinand said.

Dr. Ferdinand believes the passing of the state wide ban will likely happen sooner rather than later.

