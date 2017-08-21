TAMU receives low-credibility bomb threat

COLLEGE STATION, Texas -- Texas A&M Police say the school received a "low-credibility" bomb threat Monday afternoon.

Authorities say an email was sent to several Texas A&M University officials with a non-specific bomb threat, not specifying time or location.

They say there is no immediate threat to the school and the campus remain open and function as normal. Law enforcement is currently working to identify the suspect who sent the threats.

This comes as Aggies are coming back to school. Move-in weekend was this past weekend.

© 2017 KAGS-TV