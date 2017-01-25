TAMU Rellis Campus chosen for automated vehicle testing

(Photo: Texas A&M Transportation Institute)

BRYAN, Texas - Texas was recently chosen to be an automated vehicle proving ground and many tests will be conducted at the Texas A&M Rellis Campus.

The 2,000-acre facility includes tarmacs and barriers that will help test vehicles of the future.

"We'll set up this whole tarmac here to kind of represent an urban area," said Dr. Christopher Poe with the Texas A&M Transportation Institute. "We can have single vehicle or either or even a fleet of automated vehicles."

Texas is one of 10 automated vehicle proving grounds in the country. The Rellis testing site is part a partnership with testing facilities at UT and the Southwest Research Institute.

At these locations, including Rellis, experts can introduce, observe and modify technologies in various conditions.

A recent round of testing at Rellis showcased automation between two semi trucks.

"What this is, is kind of a driver assist safety system," said Poe. "So it's two trucks that have technology on it that help steer and brake the second truck, the trailing truck, as it operates with the first truck."

Automated testing also applies to self-driving cars that will also be tested at Rellis. Poe says the goal is to save lives.

"There's a national excitement about automated vehicle technologies now because we really feel that we can drive down the number of crashes and fatalities in the U.S.," said Poe.

TxDOT, Texas A&M, UT, TTI, Southwest Research and 32 other entities are collaborating on the research.

