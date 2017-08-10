TAMU researchers preserving massive canoe

BRYAN, Texas -- A team of Texas A&M researchers are working to preserve a prehistoric canoe that was recovered earlier in May. It's believed to belong to the Caddo Indians.



"The main thing this differs is that it is a prehistoric Indian canoe,” Dr. Hamilton said, the director of the project. “Most of the materials we deal with is historic. "

He believes the canoe is around 600 years old. For the next 3 years, their team will work to preserve the canoe through a process called freeze drying, essentially removing all the moisture from the canoe.

It’s one of the largest canoes their team has worked with, so large it could fit 20 people at one time.

"This [canoe] at 34 feet, has to be the five or so largest canoes found in the United States,” Dr. Hamilton said

Once completed, that canoe will be transferred to a museum in Louisiana



Because preserving this canoe isn't just about preserving the canoe itself, it's preserving a moment of time in our history.



“It's part of our past,” Dr. Hamilton said. “Even though we may not be Caddoan Indian or Native American, it's part of the history of this region. We are just essentially conserving the cultural heritage of the United States as a whole."



