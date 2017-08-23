TAMUS Board of Regents meet to discuss WLM rally cancellation

COLLEGE STATION, Texas - For the past few weeks there has been much discussion about a proposed White Lives Matter at Texas A&M.

Although the University already released a statement saying the event would be cancelled, today the Texas A&M System Board of Regents unanimously supported that decision.

Chairman Charles Schwartz opened up the discussion stating that following the announcement of the event, administration took careful consideration and consulted with experts on law and public safety.

Following careful consideration deemed the event a risk to the safety of the campus..

"I thought it was appropriate and the board agreed with me for our board as a body to express our support of the university's decision," sad Schwartz.

Following Chairman Schwartz's remarks regarding the event, Vice Chairman Elaine Mendoza spoke on behalf of the board.

"Across the system they strongly embrace the First Amendment and believe that a University is a marketplace of ideas however this does not require them to allow violence on the campus ," said Mendoza.

She went on to state the safety of students faculty and staff is their number one priority.

The Board did allow public testimony, however there was no one present to speak in opposition of the University's decision.

