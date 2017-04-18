Tax season means less family time for most CPA's

(Photo: KCEN Editor, KAGS)

BRYAN, Texas - If you still haven't filed your taxes you have until midnight to file electronically.

The deadline to to send it in the mail has already passed. This is already an extension from the normal April 15th tax deadline.

We talked to one accountant who said the 3 day extension made his busy season a little more stressful.

"Its really hard when Easter falls the weekend right before the deadline, because there are a lot of activities you would like to be involved in, I have family members out of town meaning I don't get to see them during most of tax season," Ed Slovacek a CPA said.

