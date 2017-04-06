TEA explains the timing of the letter to Hearne School Board

(Photo: KCEN Editor, KAGS)

HEARNE, Texas - The timing of the TEA's sanctions on Hearne ISD are being called into question.

Earlier this week the agency ordered a removal of the entire school board including the superintendent.

The school board says the timing is unfortunate since the district is participating in state wide testing. According to the TEA timing doesn't matter.

It is all about when the commissioner wants to reach out to districts and move forward with their improvements.

"This is a process that will take some time to begin with so based on the findings that came out of that investigation, the commissioner always believes that its in the best interest of the students that when issues are ongoing for a period of time, that strong leadership be implemented in the district as soon as possible," Lauren Callahan with the TEA said.

The agency is waiting to hear back from the Hearne ISD Board of Trustees, they have until April 13th to appeal.

