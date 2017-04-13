TEA Gives Hearne School Board Extension on Appeal

(Photo: KCEN Editor, KAGS)

HEARNE, Texas - The Hearne ISD School Board now has until May to appeal a decision by The Texas Education Agency.

It was only a few weeks ago that the TEA sent a letter to Hearne ISD requesting the removal of not only the school board but superintendent Dr. Adrain Johnson as well.

The TEA has since granted them an extension to submit an appeal by May 1st.

"We couldnt repeal until we saw the final report from the commissioner so then once we received that, that's when we knew we should repeal." Dr. Adrain Johnson said.

The board originally had until April 13th to appeal.

