TEA issues A-F grades for Texas districts

COLLEGE STATION, Texas - Districts across Texas now have an idea of what kind of letter grade their district would receive once a new grading system kicks in, in 2018.

Districts across Texas were graded on student achievement, student progress, college readiness and closing achievement gaps between minority students and white students. College Station ISD received an A,B,C, and D. In Bryan, mostly D's and even one F.

An overall grade for the districts was not provided because the results didn't include the fifth category of community and student engagement.

