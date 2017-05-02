Teacher Appreciation Week in Brenham

BRENHAM, TX--- - The Brenham high school continued it's Teachers appreciation week today with popcorn and Sonic Drinks.

"Our teachers are fabulous, we could not appreciate them more. i wish we could do it everyday for them. we're glad we can do this," Porter said.

Joann Porter, who is the president of the parent teacher organization at Brenham high school of the helped organized the event. They delivered 170 cups of popcorn, and 170 individually ordered drinks directly to teachers and staff.

"The parents really pull together that we really do appreciate them and know it's not an easy task dealing with our teenagers everyday," Porter said.

It cost the PTO nearly $2,000 to organize a weeks worth of events, which included breakfast and lunch for the teachers and staff. For Erin Thibodeaux, and English teacher at Brenham High, the gesture meant so much more

"It's very encouraging, a nice reminder even if it's on a daily basis things are going seemingly unnoticed that people appreciate what we do for our students and our future," Thibodeaux said.

While today was extravagant with freshly popped pop corn and ice cold drinks, Erin encourages anyone with a teacher that has gone above and beyond, to simply thank them.

"If you get a chance to thank a teacher do it, because it's typically those kind of things that help keeps us going," Thibodeaux said. "It is an important job and sometimes we do overlook because we expect so much from teachers that their humans too and they need that extra pat on the back. "

© 2017 KAGS-TV