Teacher who broke back escaping deadly fire strengthened by students, others

Jay Lane with his son, LJ. (Photo: Jay Lane)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- Longtime and beloved teacher Jay Lane is a survivor.

For the first time, the Mathematics teacher at First Colonial High School opened up about the deadly house fire which he escaped. It was an escape that left him with a broken back.

Lane and his 12-year-old son, LJ, jumped from a second-story window of Lane's parents' home on New Year's Eve.

Lane was asleep in the house in the Richmond area when he heard what he thought was an iPad alarm going off. He quickly found out that the noise was a smoke detector.

“When I got up, my stepmom, Janet, was standing underneath the smoke detector. I could see the flames reflecting off the wall downstairs. The smoke was just toxic, it was hard to breathe, and me being 6'9" I’m on the ground trying to breathe,” said Lane.

Lane said immediately his parental instinct kicked in.

“I remember saying, I got to get my child out of here but if we were gonna die, if that was gonna be our last time together, it was important that the two of us be together. We crawled out on the roof, and I looked back out of the window we just crawled out of, and the vinyl on the house was just being eaten up by the fire,” Lane recalled.

Lane said the plan was for him to jump out of the window and his son to come after and he'd catch him, but that didn’t happen.

“When I landed, BAM! Time seemed like it was slowing down, but I knew I could wiggle my feet and toes, so I knew I wasn’t paralyzed. I just thought I couldn’t get up. I’m thinking, 'This can’t be real. This can’t be real. I can’t get up,' and I pleaded to God, 'Please, get my son off this roof,' and I’m yelling, 'LJ, you gotta jump! I’m hurt! You gotta jump! You gotta jump! I’m hurt! Please, jump!' Then, through the smoke, I could see his hand and his burgundy pajama set, and he was going through the smoke, and I was like, 'Oh, thank God,'” said Lane.

Lane and LJ made it but Lane’s parents, John and Janet, died. Like Lane, they were longtime and beloved educators.

Medics took Lane and LJ were rushed to Richmond area hospitals for treatment. Lane began to receive an overwhelming support from former students and people in the community.

“They (students) hopped in their cars and drove to MCV. There were so many people, I remember the nurses saying you have to post visitation hours. It was kind of like the seed for strength. Them being there said: 'You're gonna be all right. You can get through this.' I can never thank them enough,” Lane told 13News Now.

Some sent cards that he’s still reading to this day. Several First Colonial High School students set up Gofundme accounts that helped raise nearly $30,000 for Lane and for Lane and his son.

Lane said he never thought he’d made such an impact on people’s lives outside the classroom by being a Math teacher.

“I just figured I’m a 6'9" who hustles education through math. To be called an inspiration is beyond priceless. To know that your life's work meant something to somebody, it’s priceless. The support from First Colonial, the support from my former students, priceless,” said Lane.

Lane said his strength as he recovers comes from his wife.

“My wife had to receive the phone call early in the morning that her husband and son were being rushed to the burn unit. To have her husband in one room and her son being sedated for 48 hours, she’s a pillar of strength,” said Lane.

Lane said his surgeon told him it’s going to be a tough recovery and that he shouldn't expect too much, but Lane said it’s a fight he’s worth fighting to get his life back and return to the classroom.

“Pain is just part of the process, and you have to get through it to go through it. If I want my life back, I’m going to fight for it, and it's a fight worth fighting."

