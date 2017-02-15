Texas A&M student dies in traffic accident

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Family, loved ones remember Zuzu Verk
-
What's it like to be an Aggie Spirit bus driver
-
Letter writing campaign opposing Texas Senate Bill 6
-
Mother seriously hurt while protecting kids
-
Iola Rolls Past Milano into Area Round
-
TAMU Hiring Freeze
-
Mom convicted of voter fraud talks from jail
-
Bryan Shuts Out Rudder 2-0
-
Bob's 10 p.m. Tuesday Forecast February 14, 2017
-
BISD Interim Superintendent to Speak to Media
More Stories
-
Reward offered for wanted fugitive from BryanFeb 15, 2017, 3:09 p.m.
-
Texas A&M student killed in overnight wreck in BryanFeb 15, 2017, 3:32 p.m.
-
Train crushes 18 wheeler in CalvertFeb 15, 2017, 7:15 p.m.