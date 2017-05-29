Texas A&M added 5 more names to honor on Memorial Day

COLLEGE STATION, Texas - Texas A&M held a special ceremony to honor those who fought in the Great War.

Up until this year, there were 55 names on the list they read off. Now there are 60 names.

"During research we were able to come up with five more gold star Aggies and we sought fitting to honor those Aggies on memorial day," Greg Bailey said.

A roll call of the 60 names were announced and a wreath was placed in honor of the fallen.

"It's important at all times to bring together those who made the sacrifice to be recognized to the service of this country so that Aggieland and the rest of America knows that there were others who were out there who gave this sacrifice," Bailey said.

