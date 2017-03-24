Texas A&M football kicks off The Big Event

(Photo: KCEN Editor, KAGS)

COLLEGE STATION, Texas - The Texas A&M football team headed to Twin City Missions to kick off the student led service project known as The Big Event.

The annual event began in 1982 and with more than 21,000 student volunteers, it has become the largest service project of its kind.

With an event as big as this, it only makes sense to have a Texas size football team lending a helping hand.

"Everybody supports us so we just want to show that we support everybody, and just get the experience to help out and do something good for somebody," said senior defensive back Armani Watts.

While there the team helped with landscaping, window washing, and they even got to share some of their end zone dance moves.

Head football coach Kevin Sumlin says he enjoys events like this because it allows the team to experience something outside of football.

"It's a way for our guys to be involved in something outside of football. I think it really gives them an appreciation for what they have and how fortunate they are right now," said Sumlin.

The official Big Event commencement ceremony will take place Saturday at 9 a.m. at the Kyle Field Plaza.

