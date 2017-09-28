Texas A&M Forest Service creates new helpful app

COLLEGE STATION, Texas - Texans are still feeling the effects of the massive storm, Hurricane Harvey, including all first responders.

The Texas A&M Forest Service created an app that's designed to help first responders get back up and running.

This app is a quick questionnaire, that officials fill out when surveying the fire stations damaged by the storm.

the app can be used on any device to help with real time data.

Meaning when they are accessing fire stations-- they can quickly pull the data in electronically so workers at their home base receive it in seconds.

"We didn't have this method, before we using paper books and it wasn't efficient, so now we can trace this real time and put the resources out where they need it the most," Phillip Truitt, Information Officer with A&M Forest Service said.

Texas A&M Forest Service is still accessing a few dozen fire stations and will continue to use this app until they are all complete.

© 2017 KAGS-TV