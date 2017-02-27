Texas A&M Invites Today Show's Al Roker to Campus

Texas A&M University has invited The Today Show's weatherman Al Roker to campus to help the students set a World record.

The record would be in The Big Event , which is the University's annual one-day, student-run service project which has over 20,000 student volunteers participating in community enhancement projects.

In "Rokerthon 3," the Today Show will select colleges across the country to help students with the most school spirit break records.

“For many residents in our community, The Big Event is the only opportunity to interact with students over the course of the year, and we want to make this encounter as representative of our university and student body as we can,” says Dalton Harris, Texas A&M Class of 2017 and the director of The Big Event. “Through our physical acts of service, we are able to tangibly represent our Aggie Core Value of Selfless Service, as each student strives to live out these core values in their everyday lives. These connections that are made couldn't be more characteristic of our students here at A&M - some of the most selfless, genuine, and respectful individuals giving back to the community that supports us year-round.”

Harris says if The Today Show were to select Texas A&M for Rokerthon 3, it would be a personal thrill for him. “I've grown up a fan of Al and the Today Show cast, and getting the opportunity to meet them while showcasing my university and The Big Event would be an absolute dream. I'm extremely thankful that Al is putting on this program, and would be honored to have The Big Event represent Texas A&M on this incredible platform!”

Everyone please help out by viewing and sharing Texas A&M's submission video.

(© 2017 KAGS)