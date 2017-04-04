Texas A&M police searching for campus vandalism culprit

COLLEGE STATION, Texas -- The Texas A&M University Police Department (UPD) is looking for the people responsible for vandalizing the plaza in front of the Clayton W. Williams, Jr. Alumni Center.

The incident happened Tuesday around 3:50 a.m. According to UPD, someone spray painted the concrete with a quote and arrows pointing toward the alumni building saying, "Rape is inevitable may as well enjoy it - Clayton Williams."





Clayton Williams, who the Alumni Center is named after, graduated from Texas A&M in 1977 and ran for Governor of Texas in 1990.

According to the Associated Press, during his gubernatorial race, the Republican was preparing for a cattle roundup at his West Texas ranch when he compared the "cold, foggy weather spoiling the event to a rape, telling ranch hands, campaign workers and reporters around a campfire, ''If it's inevitable, just relax and enjoy it.'"

Williams later said it was merely a joke and apologized.

Depending on the damage, UPD said this vandalism could be a Class C misdemeanor or a felony.

