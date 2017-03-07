Texas A&M Receives Honor For Sustainability Efforts

Texas A&M University has earned a STARS Gold Rating in recognition of its sustainability achievements from the Association for the Advancement of Sustainability in Higher Education (AASHE).

STARS, which is the Sustainability Tracking, Assessment & Rating System measures and encourages sustainability in all aspects of higher education.

“We are delighted that the institution has been able to leverage STARS as a means to drive sustainability at Texas A&M University,” says Kelly Wellman, sustainability director. “Our persistence with monitoring performance helped the institution earn its first STARS Gold rating.”

With more than 650 participants on six continents, AASHE’s STARS program is the most widely recognized framework in the world for publicly reporting comprehensive information related to a college or university’s sustainability performance.

“STARS was developed by the campus sustainability community to provide high standards for recognizing campus sustainability efforts,” says AASHE Executive Director Meghan Fay Zahniser. “Texas A&M University has demonstrated a substantial commitment to sustainability by achieving a STARS Gold Rating and is to be congratulated for their efforts.”

Unlike other rating or ranking systems, this program is open to all institutions of higher education, and the criteria that determine a STARS Rating are transparent and accessible to anyone. Because STARS is a program based on credits earned, it allows for both internal comparisons as well as comparisons with similar institutions.

Texas A&M’s STARS report is publicly available on the STARS website.

(© 2017 KAGS)