Texas A&M truck involved in accident

Kerrie Hall and Aaron Alcozer, KAGS 4:52 PM. CDT May 11, 2017

COLLEGE STATION, Texas -- Around 3:10 PM CSPD officers responded to the intersection of FM60 and FM2818 in regards to an accident.

On arrival officers found that an 18-wheeler and a Texas A&M truck and trailer collided.

The College Station Fire Department had to extricate the driver of the truck.  He was transported to a local hospital for non-life threatening injuries.  

The driver of the 18-wheeler was not injured.  It is early in the investigation and the cause of the accident is still unknown. 

