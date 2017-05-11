Texas A&M truck involved in accident

COLLEGE STATION, Texas -- Around 3:10 PM CSPD officers responded to the intersection of FM60 and FM2818 in regards to an accident.

On arrival officers found that an 18-wheeler and a Texas A&M truck and trailer collided.

Crews are working to clear a car accident involving an 18 wheeler and another vehicle at the corner of FM 60 and 2818 @KAGSnews pic.twitter.com/3xSy1Jlrl5 — Kerrie Hall (@KAGSKerrie) May 11, 2017

The College Station Fire Department had to extricate the driver of the truck. He was transported to a local hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the 18-wheeler was not injured. It is early in the investigation and the cause of the accident is still unknown.

© 2017 KAGS-TV