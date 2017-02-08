KAGS
Texas A&M's track and field coach gets inducted into Hall of Fame

Pat Henry is being inducted after coaching more than 40 years.

Shayda Nazifpour, KAGS 7:16 PM. CST February 08, 2017

COLLEGE STATION, Texas - Pat Henry is in his 13th year at Texas A&M as the head coach for track and field.

He has led the Aggies to three in a row national championships in 2009,2010, and 2011. The only school in the nation to do so. A&M also produced 18 different athletes to compete in the 2016 Rio Olympics, more than any other university in the nation as well.

"Anytime you have a little success, young people want to be a part of that and when you have success, it snow balls from there," Henry said.

Henry will be inducted into the Texas Sports Hall of Fame on February 21st.

